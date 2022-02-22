In an expected high-octane fixture, defending champions Chelsea will face LOSC Lille in the Round of 16 stage of UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Chelsea will eager to replicate their success from last season while Lille, on the other hand, will look to upset the champions and put themselves in an advantageous position before the second leg at home on Marsh 17. Recently, on February 12, Chelsea won the Club World Cup defeating Palmeiras 2-1.

Where will the Chelsea vs LOSC Lille Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Chelsea vs LOSC Lille Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

When will the Chelsea vs LOSC Lille Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Chelsea vs LOSC Lille Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, February 22.

What time will Chelsea vs LOSC Lille Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Chelsea vs LOSC Lille Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs LOSC Lille Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs LOSC Lille Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Chelsea vs LOSC Lille Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match?

Promoted

The live streaming for Chelsea vs LOSC Lille Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)