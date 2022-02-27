Chelsea will renew their rivalry with Liverpool in the English League Cup final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Chelsea have won five league cups so far, but their last triumph came back in 2015. Liverpool, on the other hand, have lifted the title on 8 different occasions, but their last success came over a decade back. Liverpool will eye a record 9th title, looking to overtake Manchester City, who have also won eight titles, including the last four seasons.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup Final match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup Final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup Final match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup Final match will be played on Sunday, February 27.

What time will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup Final match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup Final match will be played from 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup Final match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup Final match will be broadcasted Live on MTV.

Where to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup Final match?

Promoted

The live streaming for the Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup Final match will be available on Voot.com

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)