Chelsea and Liverpool will square off in the finals of the FA Cup on Saturday evening at the Wembley Stadium. The Blues will look to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Chelsea will enter this contest on the back of a 3-0 win over Leeds United while Liverpool triumphed over Aston Villa 2-1. The hopes of winning quadruple are still alive for Liverpool as they have already won the Carabao Cup and are in the finals of the Champions League. Chelsea are currently in the third position in Premier League standings while Liverpool are in second, three points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium.

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final match will be played on Saturday, May 14.

What time will the Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final match begin?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final match will begin at 9:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final match will be telecasted on the Sony Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final match will available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)