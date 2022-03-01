Over the years football has been considered by many as a sport that crosses boundaries to bring people together, builds bridges between communities and also stands as a symbol of unity. Time and time again, we have witnessed certain moments that proved how football has brought about a positive change in the society and how it continues to respect the values and integrity of people all around the world. On Sunday, as the Liverpool fans rejoiced their Carabao Cup final victory against Chelsea via a tense penalty shootout, a heartwarming gesture was on display during the trophy celebration.

In a video that went viral, striker Takumi Minamino was seen in the initial stages of picking a champagne bottle perhaps to pour it out over his teammates.

However, as soon as he picked the bottle, up Sadio Mane, who was stand beside him, requested to put it aside, which the latter oblidged to in no time. This gesture won the hearts of many and stood as an inspirational symbol of understanding between two players from different countries playing for the same club.

As far as the match was concerned, it finished 0-0 in normal time followed by a tense two halves of extra time.

Finally, it boiled down to the penalties where Liverpool pipped Chelsea to lift the Cup. Keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was brought in as a substitute at the end of extra-time, hit his penalty over the bar which sealed Liverpool's win.