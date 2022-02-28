Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday after the match finished 0-0 following extra-time. Both sides suffered the frustration of having goals ruled out by VAR for offside and neither was able to break the deadlock in 120 minutes of action. Liverpool scored all 11 of their penalties but Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came on as substitute for the shootout, failed to convert his spot-kick.

