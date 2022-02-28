Story ProgressBack to home
Liverpool Beat Chelsea 11-10 On Penalties In The Final To Win English League Cup
League Cup Final: Liverpool scored all 11 of their penalties but Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came on as substitute for the shootout, failed to convert his spot-kick.
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to convert his spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out© AFP
Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday after the match finished 0-0 following extra-time. Both sides suffered the frustration of having goals ruled out by VAR for offside and neither was able to break the deadlock in 120 minutes of action. Liverpool scored all 11 of their penalties but Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came on as substitute for the shootout, failed to convert his spot-kick.
