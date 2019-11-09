 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Arjun Kapoor Mercilessly Trolled After Interviewing Chelsea Star Willian

Updated: 09 November 2019 11:25 IST

Arjun Kapoor interviewed Chelsea's Brazilian star Willian but fans were left unimpressed and with some trolling him for asking "pathetic questions".

Arjun Kapoor Mercilessly Trolled After Interviewing Chelsea Star Willian
Arjun Kapoor interviewed Chelsea star Willian. © Twitter

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is also the Indian ambassador for Chelsea FC, interviewed the London club's Brazilian star Willian, but fans were left unimpressed and made their feelings known. Arjun Kapoor began the interview with Willian by saying, he's "lucky enough to be sitting along side someone" whom he gets to watch on television all the time. However, fans did not like Arjun Kapoor telling Willian that "he has been in the club for a few years" when in reality, the attacking midfielder, Willian, joined Chelsea in 2013 and has made over 300 appearance for the club across tournaments in his six-year long stay so far.

Arjun Kapoor, during the interview posted by Chelsea Football Club on their official Facebook account, is also seen asking Willian if he has ever tried Indian food?

Check out the interview here:

Fans were not happy with the kind of questions Arjun Kapoor asked Willian during the interview. They also thought the Bollywood actor was trying to promote himself and his movies through the interview.

Some fans thought it was an "embarrassing" interview while others vented their anger at Arjun Kapoor being appointed Chelsea's Indian ambassador.

Check out the reactions for fans here: 

ecmaccbo

Photo Credit: Facebook

Chelsea are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table with seven wins, two draws and as many losses from 11 matches. The Frank Lampard-managed side will next take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge later in the day.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chelsea Chelsea Willian Frank Lampard Football
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Arjun Kapoor interviewed Chelsea's Brazilian star Willian
  • Fans were unimpressed with some trolling him for asking poor questions
  • Chelsea are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table
Related Articles
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Champions League: Chelsea Pull Off Sensational Comeback As Liverpool Win, Barcelona Stumble
Champions League: Chelsea Pull Off Sensational Comeback As Liverpool Win, Barcelona Stumble
Virat Kohli Birthday: Premier League Superstars Like Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva Wish India Captain
Virat Kohli Birthday: Premier League Superstars Like Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva Wish India Captain
Frank Lampard Calls For "Open Conversation" On VAR
Frank Lampard Calls For "Open Conversation" On VAR
Christian Pulisic Patience Pays Off As Chelsea Fledglings Take Flight
Christian Pulisic Patience Pays Off As Chelsea Fledglings Take Flight
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.