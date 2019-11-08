Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Chelsea, who came roaring back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with nine-man Ajax in a Champions League classic on Tuesday, will take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea, who have won three of their nine home games in all competitions this season, will miss the suspended Jorginho. Fit-again N'Golo Kante could make his first appearance for a month on Saturday. Mason Mount might be fit after an ankle problem but Ross Barkley is out with a similar injury. Crystal Palace forward Andros Townsend has recovered from the muscular injury he sustained at Arsenal. Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyate are in contention following head injuries. Crystal Palace have only won two of their 17 top-flight away fixtures against Chelsea, both by 2-1 scorelines in August 2015 and April 2017. Chelsea can win six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since the end of their most recent title-winning season in May 2017.

When is the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will be played on November 9, 2019.

Where will the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will be played?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will be played at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

