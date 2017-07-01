 
Chelsea Sign 16-Year-Old Exeter City Defender Ethan Ampadu

Updated: 01 July 2017 16:46 IST

Ampadu played 13 times for Exeter last season after becoming their youngest ever debutant aged 15.

Chelsea Sign 16-Year-Old Exeter City Defender Ethan Ampadu
Ampadu played 13 times for Exeter last season after becoming their youngest ever debutant aged 15.

Highly-rated 16-year-old Welsh defender Ethan Ampadu has secured a dream move to Premier League champions Chelsea from Exeter, the English fourth-tier side announced on Saturday. Ampadu, who trained with the Wales squad ahead of their Euro 2016 campaign, played 13 times for Exeter last season after becoming their youngest ever debutant aged 15. He has been capped at Under-17 and Under-19 level.

Exeter will not receive a transfer fee as Ampadu had yet to sign scholarship forms but are entitled to compensation, which they hope will be agreed in amicable fashion.

"Everyone at Exeter City fully supports Ethan's decision to sign for Chelsea," Exeter manager Paul Tisdale said on the club website.

"He had many options available to him and has decided that Chelsea provides him with the best opportunity to develop the next step of his career. We wish him the very best of luck."

Highlights
  • Ampadu has been capped at Under-17 and Under-19 level
  • Ampadu trained with the Wales squad ahead of Euro 2016
  • Ampadu played 13 times for Exeter last season
