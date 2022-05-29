Real Madrid won the Champions League for the 14th time on Saturday after defeating Liverpool in the final at Stade de France in front of a jam-packed crowd. After winning the La Liga, Real Madrid added another feather to their kitty this season by winning the biggest European title. It was Vinicius Jr who scored a goal for the Los Blancos as Carlo Ancelotti's side got the better of the Reds and in the end, they registered a 1-0 victory against the Premier League giants.

In the 59th minute of the game, Vinicius made full use of the cross provided by Fede Valverde and from close quarters, he was able to get the better of Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

???????? Vinícius Júnior writes his name into history #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/0hGh9JFeUO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022

Liverpool had several chances in the game but Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made sure that the Reds do not get the equaliser, and in the end, the La Liga champions won the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side had more than 20 attempts in trying to register a goal, and nine of them were on target, but Courtois kept on denying them time and time again.

It was nothing but a fairytale run for Real Madrid in the Champions League as they came from behind against Paris Saint-Germain (round of 16), Chelsea (quarterfinal) and Manchester City (semi-final). In the quarters, Madrid had scored a last-minute second-leg winner to seal the contest on aggregate goals.

On the other hand, Liverpool had to settle for League Cup and FA Cup and they were not able to add a Champions League title to their accomplishments this season. Last Sunday, Manchester City won the Premier League after defeating Aston Villa 3-2 while Liverpool finished second, only one point behind the table-toppers.