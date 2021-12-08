Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi delivered at the grandest stage in Europe after securing his seventh Ballon d'Or award last week as he netted a brilliant left-footed curler from outside the box to score PSG's third goal of the night against Club Brugge in a Champions League Group A encounter at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. In the 38th minute of the first half, Messi received a low cross from the left wing from Kylian Mbappe and went across the goal in his trademark fashion to bury the ball in the left corner of the goal.

Messi looked extremely lethal around the final-third and went on the scoresheet again in the 76th minute through a well-taken penalty.

Mbappe, on the other hand, reached a huge milestone as he became the youngest footballer to score 30 Champions League goals. The French striker overtook his PSG teammate Messi, who was 23 years and 131 days old when he reached 30 Champions League goals. Mbappe bettered his record by reaching the feat in 22 years and 352 days.

Mbappe gave PSG a wonder start, scoring the opener of the match after just 70 seconds. The Frenchman doubled the lead six minutes later when he scored an epic volley from a well-timed chip from Angel Di Maria.

PSG enjoyed more possession of the ball and also registered more shots on target as Brugge struggled away from home.