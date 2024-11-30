Barcelona vs Las Palmas Live Streaming LaLiga Live Telecast: Barcelona host a struggling Las Palmas side, hoping to return to winning ways in the league after dropping points in each of their last two outings. Hansi Flicks' men started the season on a high, winning 11 of their first 12 league matches. However, the Catalans have dropped five points in the last two matches, a 0-1 loss at Real Sociedad followed by a 2-2 at Celta Vigo last weekend. In a massive boost for his side, Flick revealed teenage winger Lamine Yamal will return after three weeks out with injury for this weekend's game.

The 17-year-old has been sidelined since early November with an ankle problem and Barcelona have picked up just one point from the two league games he missed in that time.

Barcelona have failed to win any of the three matches he has not started in La Liga, losing 4-2 to Osasuna in September when he was on the bench.

When will the Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 football match take place?

The Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 football match will take place on Saturday, November 30 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 football match be held?

The Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be held at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 football match start?

The Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 football match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 football match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)