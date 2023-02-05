Manchester United held their nerve to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in a close-fought Premier League encounter but the match was not without its fair share of controversies. United midfielder Casemiro received the first red card of his career after apparently grabbing Will Hughes by his crowd following an on-field altercation. Chaos ensued after Jeffrey Schlupp's tackle on Antony and the VAR review showed that Casemiro was guilty of the offense. The midfielder was shown a straight red card by the referee and this means that he can miss up to three matches for Manchester United as punishment.

Another angle of the fight that led to Casemiro Red Card

Ten-man Manchester United cemented their grip on third place with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace. Two days before the anniversary of the 1958 Munich air crash that killed eight Manchester United players on the way home from a match against Red Star Belgrade, Old Trafford paid an emotional pre-match tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

In the seventh minute, United were awarded a penalty after VAR showed Will Hughes handled Marcus Rashford's cross, with Bruno Fernandes coolly converting from the spot.

Rashford struck in the 62nd minute with a composed finish from Luke Shaw's cross.

United were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Brazil midfielder Casemiro grabbed Will Hughes by the throat.

Jeff Schlupp's 76th minute strike set up a tense finish but United held on to win six successive home league games for the first time since 2017.

United are comfortably third in the league right now after Newcastle United played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

(With AFP inputs)

