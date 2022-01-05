Premier League club Liverpool has confirmed that an application has been submitted for the postponement of Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final clash, first-leg tie with Arsenal due to an escalating number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases and player availability. "The Reds have formally requested to the EFL that the fixture is rescheduled after further suspected positive tests were registered among players and staff, allied to other factors impacting selection, including illness and injury," stated an official release. In response, the club halted preparations at the AXA Training Centre, meaning Tuesday's first-team training session was cancelled.

Among the considerations which led to the application to the EFL is the need for travelling supporters to be given as much notice as possible of any potential postponement.

With no prospect of the current situation improving ahead of Thursday's fixture and the potential for it to worsen, the club considered it both prudent and reasonable to ask for the fixture to be rescheduled.

Earlier, Jurgen Klopp missed Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.

The Reds manager, who had reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, was then isolating himself.