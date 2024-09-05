In what is the first venture into the industry by a prominent footballer, former Brazil international winger Douglas Costa has put up his own account on the website 'OnlyFans'. Costa, 33, announced his decision to join the website primarily used by adult content creators just days after joining Australian A-League club Sydney FC. Costa cited the platform's potential for global reach in his new decision. Once a serial league winner with European giants like Bayern Munich and Juventus, Costa was teammates with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo for two seasons at the latter.

"As an OnlyFans creator, I will create exclusive content for my fans that they won't be able to see on any other social media, and it will make a great difference," said Costa through a press release sent to Australian news organisation The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I decided to join OnlyFans because I believe in the company's credibility and potential for global reach," he added.

Days after his former teammate Ronaldo shattered records on YouTube, gaining over 50 million subscribers in three days, Costa is trying his luck in another social media arena.

In fact, Ronaldo has been followed to YouTube by modern football stars like Jude Bellingham as well.

"The segment in which OnlyFans seeks to have athletes as brand ambassadors greatly impacts the market, and I am more than happy to be part of it, especially as one of the pioneers in the soccer segment," he said.

"I hope this partnership will be lasting and I can make my fans happy with my content," he stated.

In his prime, Costa was a dazzling winger who won three Bundesliga titles for Bayern Munich and three Serie A titles for Juventus. He also boasts 31 international caps for Brazil, for whom he has scored three goals. He was a part of his nation's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad.

