 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Brazilian Football Star Ronaldinho To Marry 2 Women At The Same Time

Updated: 24 May 2018 17:23 IST

Ronaldinho reportedly buys the same presents for both his fiances.

Brazilian Football Star Ronaldinho To Marry 2 Women At The Same Time
Ronaldinho will marry the two women at a private ceremony in Rio. © Twitter

Brazil football legend Ronaldinho is set to marry two women at the same time, according to reports. Ronaldinho will reportedly tie the knot in August with fiancées Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza. The 38-year-old footballer started dating Beatriz Souza in 2016 and continued his relationship with Priscilla, whom he proposed to several years earlier. The both girls - Priscilla and Beatriz - have been living with Ronaldinho since December in Rio de Janeiro mansion, according to reports.

As per Brazil's O Dia newspaper, Ronaldinho will marry the two women at a private ceremony in Rio.

Ronaldinho, who is a former World Player of the Year, proposed to both girls for marriage in January last year. He also gave them engagement rings.

As per the reports, Ronaldinho also give an allowance of around £1,500 as pocket money to Priscilla and Beatriz.

The former Barcelona star even buys same presents for both girls.

Recently, Ronaldinho gave two exact same presents (perfume) to his girls.

One of the best players of his generation, Ronaldinho has won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and a Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldinho has represented Brazil in 97 matches and scored 33 goals. He has played two FIFA World Cups for his country. He was an integral part of the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazil team.

He made his senior team debut with Brazilian football club Gremio in 1998. He stayed at the club till 2001 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2001.In his three-year stint at PSG, Ronaldinho scored 17 goals in his 55 appearances for the French club.

In 2003, Ronaldinho was signed by Spain football giant Barcelona. The Brazilian played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2008 and scored 70 goals in his 145 appearances.

In total, he has 167 goals in 441 appearances while playing for clubs.

Comments
Topics : Brazil Barcelona Paris SG Ronaldinho Gaucho Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ronaldinho is set to marry two women at the same time
  • The both girls - Priscilla and Beatriz - have been living with Ronaldinho
  • Ronaldinho will marry the two women at a private ceremony in Rio
Related Articles
Brazilian Football Star Ronaldinho To Marry 2 Women At The Same Time
Brazilian Football Star Ronaldinho To Marry 2 Women At The Same Time
Ronaldinho Retires From Professional Football, Says His Brother
Ronaldinho Retires From Professional Football, Says His Brother
Thought Pakistan Was All About Cricket: Ronaldinho, Ryan Giggs
Thought Pakistan Was All About Cricket: Ronaldinho, Ryan Giggs
Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Ryan Giggs Arrive In Pakistan To Play Exhibition Matches
Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Ryan Giggs Arrive In Pakistan To Play Exhibition Matches
'Ronaldinho And Friends' To Play Exhibition Matches In Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 54
8 Everton 38 13 10 15 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 44
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.