Unarguably one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has been in the hospital for a few days. Though his daughter earlier said that there is no emergency situation, his condition at present is said to have deteriorated. As per the latest reports, Pele is no longer responding to chemotherapy for bowel cancer, and has been moved to 'palliative care'. Pele was taken to the hospital to re-evaluate his cancer treatment but was diagnosed with a lung infection. It was in 2021 that Pele had a tumour removed from his colon. Since then, he has been coming to the hospital regularly.

As per a report in Folha de S. Paulo, the legendary footballer's chemotherapy has been suspended and he has been put under palliative care, being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath.

Earlier on Friday, media reports from Brazil claimed that Pelé was responding to antibiotic treatment and was in a stable condition "with general improvement in health status".

The iconic footballer himself had also given an update on his health, suggesting he is at the hospital as part of his monthly visit and was elated to see the positive messages he had been receiving from all across the world.

"Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!," he had said in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Pele's daughter had said: "Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Year's and promise to post some pictures."

A number of footballers and well-wishers, like Kylian Mbappe, have also put in messages for Pele on social media after coming to know that the has been moved to 'palliative care'.

