Liverpool are giving Manchester City a real run for their money in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola's side now have just one point lead over Jurgen Klopp and his men. However, Liverpool's focus for now will be on the UEFA Champions League as they gear up to face Benfica in their quarterfinal 1st leg at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. Liverpool will enter the contest with some form behind them as they last defeated Watford in the Premier League. Earlier, the Reds had also outclassed Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals and they are in the running to win four trophies this year.

On the other hand, Benfica had defeated Ajax 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to progress to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Champions League. Across all competitions, Benfica are on a three-game winning run and they will look to shock Liverpool in Lisbon.

Where will Benfica vs Liverpool, quarter-final 1st leg, Champions League match be played?

The Benfica vs Liverpool, quarter-final 1st leg, Champions League match will be played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

When will the Benfica vs Liverpool, quarter-final 1st leg, Champions League match be played?

The Benfica vs Liverpool, quarter-final 1st leg, Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, April 6.

What time will Benfica vs Liverpool, quarter-final 1st leg, Champions League match begin?

The Benfica vs Liverpool, quarter-final 1st leg, Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Benfica vs Liverpool, quarter-final 1st leg, Champions League match?

The Benfica vs Liverpool, quarter-final 1st leg, Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Benfica vs Liverpool, quarter-final 1st leg, Champions League match?

The live streaming for Benfica vs Liverpool, quarter-final 1st leg, Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)