Belgian footballer Miguel Van Damme has died at the age of 28 following a long-running battle with leukemia. Van Damme was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and underwent several courses of treatment for cancer over five years. He successfully saw off infection on two occasions, but announced in September 2020 that it had returned for the third time and that this time it was incurable. "It is with the greatest sadness that we report that our friend and teammate Miguel Van Damme lost the fight in his long and uneven battle against leukemia," Cercle Brugge said in a statement.

"Words are not enough to describe what we feel, even though we knew that things had not gone well for a while. Today is an extremely difficult day in the almost 123-year history of Cercle Brugge," it added, sending condolences to the goalkeeper's wife Kyana, daughter Camille, as well as his parents, sister, friends and family."

"Miguel, your perseverance and strength to go for it again and again, setback after setback, was admirable. You are an example of positivism, persistence and fighting spirit. A source of inspiration for everyone who fights. Forever in our green-black heart, #16," the club added.

Van Damme made 40 appearances for Cercle Brugge.

Spanish giants Real Madrid said in a statement: "Real Madrid C. F., the club's President and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Circulo de Brujas player Miguel Van Damme. Real Madrid would like to send its condolences and its warmest regards and affection to all his family and loved ones, to his club and to his teammates."