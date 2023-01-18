The FA Cup match between Wolves and Liverpool became the central talking point for fans on social media after 'sexual noise' was heard when former England footballer Gary Lineker was presenting the third-round replay between the two teams in the country's oldest football competition. It was later found out that the noise was coming from a mobile phone that Linekar said was "taped to the back of the set". The network has now issued an apology while also launching an investigation into the incident.

Lineker tried to laugh off the incident as the sexual sounds emerged when he was presenting the program in a studio at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium alongside fellow pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy.

He then cut to former England striker Alan Shearer who said: "Somebody's sending something on someone's phone, I think. I don't know whether you heard it at home."

After the match started, Linekar tweeted the picture of a phone that was taped to the back of his chair. He wrote: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

Issuing an apology, the BBC said: "We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening."

“We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.” - BBC spokesperson — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 17, 2023

YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis has taken the responsibility for the act. He even posted a video on Twitter that appeared to show him at Molineux, the stadium where the match was held.

Jarvis has done such mischievous acts on a number of occasions. He has trespassed the security of a number of sports matches in the United Kingdom, be it football or cricket. In the past, Jarvis was also handed a suspended sentence over an incident that saw him collide with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow while invading the Oval pitch in south London during Test Match in October last year.

