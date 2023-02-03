Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is set to make his German television debut with a small role in cult detective show 'Tatort'. The 27-year-old will appear in a March 12 episode of the series entitled 'Hackl', playing a moustachioed fitness trainer named Kenny. According to series producer Cornelius Conrad, Kimmich has a small role with one line which he shot in one day in the spring of 2022. Conrad said Kimmich is a fan of the series, telling Munich daily TV the Germany star's participation "made us extremely happy".

Tatort, which translates as crime scene, is a show which takes place across different cities, and has been a staple of German Sunday nights since the 1970s, with people holding watch parties and bars screening the latest episode.

The programme has already seen several German footballers and coaches play guest roles, including Berti Vogts, Oliver Bierhoff, Joachim Loew and Steffi Jones.

