German giants Bayern Munich will take on Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions league quarterfinal clash, hoping to overcome a one-goal deficit that they suffered in Spain. Unai Emery's Villarreal beat Bayern 1-0 at the Estadio de la Ceramica thanks to an early goal by forward Arnaut Danjuma. Bayern had 22 attempts as compared to Villarreal's 12, but the Yellow Submarine held on to their lead to take one step towards their first Champions League semi-final appearance since 2006. Bayern Munich beat Augsburg over the weekend thanks to a late penalty converted by Robert Lewandowski, and will hope to put in a better show against Villarreal.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match will be played on Wednesday, April 13.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match?

The Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match?

The live streaming for the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)