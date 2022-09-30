Bayern Munich host Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Saturday midnight. The defending champions are winless since mid-August, an unfamiliar position for a club which is vying for 11 titles in a row, and currently sit fifth in the points table. Bayern have struggled in front of goal this season, following the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. His replacement, Sadio Mane has not scored in his last five matches, haing scored five in his first six outings. Leverkusen are also going through a rough patch, with the visitors having won just one from seven to start the season to sit in 15th alongside an early German Cup exit.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga match will be played on Saturday, October 1.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga match will be played at the Allian Arena.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga match start?

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga match will start at 12 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga match?

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga match?

Promoted

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)