Revenge will be on the minds of Spanish club FC Barcelona when they take on German giants Bayern Munich in a high-octane Group E encounter in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Barcelona will look towards manager Xavi Hernandez to overcome a strong Bayern side with striker Robert Lewandowski in the forward line. For the visiting side, striker Memphis Depay will hold key if they are to challenge Bayern in their own den. Bayern lead the points table with 15 points from five games while Barcelona are placed second with seven points in as many games.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, December 8. In terms of IST timing, the match will start on Thursday, December 9.

What time will Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming for Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)