Barcelona will host Sevilla in their next LaLiga match at Camp Nou Stadium on Monday (IST). Currently, Barcelona have 16 out of their 19 matches are have secured the top-spot in the points table. On the other hand, Sevilla are at the 14th place with only five wins out of 19. The table-toppers will be coming to this match after defeating Real Betis 2-1 in their previous clash while Sevilla thrashed Elche 3-0. It will be an interesting match as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward.

When will the Barcelona vs Sevilla, LaLiga match be played?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla, LaLiga match will be played on Monday, February 5.

Where will the Barcelona vs Sevilla, LaLiga match be played?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla, LaLiga match will be play at Camp Nou Stadium.

What time will the Barcelona vs Sevilla, LaLiga match start?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla, LaLiga match will start at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Sevilla, LaLiga match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla, LaLiga match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Sevilla, LaLiga match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla, LaLiga match will be streamed live on Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

