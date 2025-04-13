Barcelona needed a Jorge Saenz own goal to edge Leganes 1-0 and move seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Saturday. Second-placed champions Madrid face Alaves on Sunday and have to play catch-up after Hansi Flick's side scraped their way to a narrow but vital win on the road. The Catalan giants are fighting for a potential quadruple this season and took another small step towards the league title at Butarque stadium.

"The fight and the mentality the team showed today was great," said Flick, whose side beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

"(Madrid) have a match tomorrow but we're only looking at ourselves, three points is good and we had a great week."

Despite Barca's display lacking the style and danger in front of goal they have shown for much of the season, the players celebrated vehemently at the end.

"In the end what is important in these games are three points," Barca defender Eric Garcia told DAZN.

"I think this is the type of game where the league is won... we're top of the table, which is where we want to be, and today we could extend that distance a bit."

Barcelona lost 1-0 at home against Leganes in December during a slump which they have turned around in 2025, now 24 consecutive matches unbeaten since the turn of the year.

The Madrid minnows set up to frustrate as they did in the first meeting, slowing the game with tactical fouls and the occasional spot of time-wasting.

Despite Flick selecting a strong side Barcelona found it hard to create danger and the hosts had the best chance of an ugly first half.

Dani Raba broke free down the left, with Inigo Martinez struggling to keep up, and he teed up Adria Altimira.

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a fine save to thwart the Spaniard, whose shot was too close to the Polish veteran.

At the other end a deflected Jules Kounde effort was batted out by Marko Dmitrovic, who was not tested further in the first half.

Raba lashed a shot narrowly off target for Borja Jimenez's side and Barcelona took off defender Alejandro Balde before the break as he appeared to suffer a muscular injury.

"Balde is not so good... (but) I will say nothing and we will wait until tomorrow," said Flick.

'As if it was a goal'

The coach sent on Frenkie de Jong for Ronald Araujo at half-time, moving Eric Garcia back into defence, and Barcelona soon took the lead.

With Robert Lewandowski lurking behind him, Saenz deflected Raphinha's low cross into his own net.

With Leganes forced into opening up a little, Barcelona began to threaten more frequently.

Fermin Lopez should have doubled Barcelona's lead after showing tenacity to fight his way into the box, but scuffed his shot wide.

La Liga's top goalscorer Lewandowski directed a header narrowly wide from another searching Raphinha cross, and the otherwise quiet teenage star Lamine Yamal forced a save from Dmitrovic at his near post.

With 20 minutes to go Raba headed home for Leganes but had strayed offside and the goal was disallowed.

Diego Garcia might have levelled but directed a shot wide of Szczesny's far post when well-placed.

In stoppage time former Barca forward Munir El Haddadi broke through on goal for Leganes but was foiled by a superb Martinez tackle which clinched his side's win.

"The last save (by Martinez) was unbelievable," said Flick. "Everyone celebrated this as if it was a goal."

Leganes, 19th, are two points from safety after the defeat.

"It's so tough... we leave with empty hands against a Barca that, while it's true they attacked against us, they were not as efficient as usual, and you leave with a bitter feeling because we put in a great performance," Leganes midfielder Renato Tapia told DAZN.

"We can do it (stay up), and I think today we showed it."

