Barcelona vs Real Betis LIVE Streaming, Copa del Rey: Just three days after a spectacular Supercopa de Espana win, FC Barcelona face a tricky Round of 16 tie in the Copa del Rey against fellow La Liga side Real Betis. Barcelona enter the game on a tremendous high, having battered Real Madrid 5-2 in the Supercopa final, and will hope to carry on the good momentum against Betis, who sit 10th in La Liga. Barcelona will likely once again rely on their attack of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski. The two sides drew 2-2 in a tight league game earlier in the season, proving that it will be far from a walk in the park for the Catalan giants. Betis will pin their hopes on former Real Madrid midfielder Isco, with Argentine Giovani Lo Celso sidelined due to injury.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey LIVE Telecast 2024/25 | Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey match take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey match will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2025 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey match be held?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey match start?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey match?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey match?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis, Copa del Rey match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)