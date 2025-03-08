Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Streaming LaLiga: Barcelona host Osasuna at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Sunday midnight, hoping to go four points clear at the top temporarily. Hansi Flick's men lead Atletico Madrid by a solitary points and champions Real Madrid by a further three. Both Atletico and Madrid will be in action on Sunday evening, taking on Getafe and Rayo Vallecano in local derbies, ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinals second leg at the Metropolitano on Thursday. Flick might rotate his side, following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Benfica in the first-leg of their Champions League last eight tie earlier this week.

Alejandro Balde suffered an ankle problem in the final stages of the match in Lisbon and after Gerard Martin stood in for him last weekend and scored, Hansi Flick may call on him again.

Osasuna will look to complete a double over Barcelona as the team from Pamplona continue their fight for European football. However, Barca are the division's most prolific side, with Real Madrid second on 55 strikes.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, March 9 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)