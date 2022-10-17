The Ballon d'Or ceremony to honour the best footballers for the 2021-22 season will be held in Paris on Monday and it needs to be seen who takes away the top accolade. Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema is among the favourites to take the top prize. Benzema had helped Real Madrid win La Liga and Champions League, scoring 42 goals in the entire season. In the Champions League, he had also recorded hat-tricks against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages. Lionel Messi - who has won a record seven Ballon D'Or trophies, doesn't feature in the list of nominees for the first time since 2005.

When will the Ballon d'Or ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 18.

Where will the Ballon d'Or ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held in Paris.

What time will the Ballon d'Or ceremony begin?

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will begin at 12 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Ballon d'Or ceremony be available for streaming?

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.