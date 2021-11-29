Ballon d'Or 2021 Date and Time, Live Streaming: The much-awaited Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony will be organised by the French Football Federation (FFF) where the best men's and women's football players will be adjudged after voting by journalists from around the world. The ceremony was canceled in 2020 owing to the novel coronavirus situation throughout the world. In the last held ceremony, Argentina's Lionel Messi bagged his sixth award and is again leading the race in a list of some high-profile footballers like Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah.

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2021 be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2021 will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

When will the Ballon d'Or 2021 be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2021 will be held on Tuesday, November 30.

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2021 begin?

The Ballon d'Or 2021 will begin at 01:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ballon d'Or 2021?

The Ballon d'Or 2021 will be broadcasted live on the Star Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2021?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2021 will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)