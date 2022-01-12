Scoring a goal from around 50 yards is no joke but some players have often defied the argument and have managed to find the back of the net from in and around the half-way line. Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa is the latest to that list. He did the same during a Spanish top-division, LaLiga, game against Villarreal at La Ceramica Stadium on Sunday. Correa had scored in the 10th minute of the match to put Atletico 1-0 against the Yellow Submarine.

The Argentine lashed on to a sloppy pass by Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo in his own half, before launching an incredible strike from the opposition half.

His compatriot, Geronimo Rulli, who was in goal for Villarreal, was completely caught napping inside the penalty box as the box sailed over his head to hit the back of the net.

Here's the video:

Angel correa what a goal pic.twitter.com/oGkel2PRm9 — Boughfff (@Boughfffb) January 9, 2022

The match ended in a 2-2 draw and Atletico were reduced to 10-man in the stoppage time.

After Correa's strike had put the visitors in front, Villarreal equalised through centre-back Pau Torres, who bundled home from close range after a howler from Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Alberto Moreno then put the hosts 2-1 up in the 58th minute before Geoffrey Kondogbia equalised for the Atletico nine minutes later.

Promoted

However, there was more late drama to follow as Kondobia was shown a second-yellow card for a foul Yeremy Pino in the stoppage-time as Atletico ended the game with 10 men.

With the result, Atletico fell 13 points behind league leaders and city rivals Real Madrid, who have played a game more than the Los Colchoneros.