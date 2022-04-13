Kevin De Bruyne's goal has given Manchester City a slender 1-0 aggregate lead going into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Spain's capital. Pep Guardiola's City managed to breach Atletico's airtight defence thanks to some good combination play between Phil Foden and De Bruyne, with the Belgian netting past Jan Oblak with a cool finish. With a lot of criticism for their defensive style they employed against City in the first leg, Diego Simeone and Atletico will have a point to prove. Atletico have already knocked out Manchester United from this year's Champions League and will be hoping to reverse the score and push City to the same fate. The winner of the tie will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be played on Thursday, April 14.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will start at 12:30 AM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be broadcast live on the Sony Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-Final second leg?

The live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be available on SonyLiv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)