Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, LaLiga: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Atletico Madrid will be going up against Barcelona in their next LaLiga match, at the Metropolitano Stadium on Monday (IST)
Atletico Madrid will be going up against Barcelona in their next LaLiga match, at the Metropolitano Stadium on Monday (IST). So far, Atletico Madrid have won eight out of their 15 matches and are in the fourth place in the points table. Meanwhile, Barcelona are having a blistering run in the tournament with a total of 12 victories and are at the top of the points table. Notably, Atletico have won their last two home games against Barcelona in Laliga, with a clean sheet in both.
When will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, LaLiga match be played?
The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played on Monday, January 9 (IST).
Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, LaLiga match be played?
The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, LaLiga match will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium.
What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, LaLiga match start?
The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, LaLiga match will start at 01:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, LaLiga match
The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, LaLiga match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, LaLiga match?
The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, LaLiga match will be streamed live on Voot Select.
(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)