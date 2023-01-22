Champions Real Madrid face a tought trip to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's men trail Barcelona by three points at the top of the table and were soundly beaten by their rivals in the Spanish Super Cup final last week. However, Real Madrid produced a sensational comeback from two goals down to beat Villarreal in the Spanish Cup on Thursday night, which should boost their morale. Madrid's defence has been leaky, conceding eight goals in their last four games. In La Liga, Madrid have let in 16 goals, 10 more than leaders Barcelona.

When will the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be played on Monday, January 23.

Where will the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be play at San Mames.

What time will the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match start?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be streamed live on Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)



