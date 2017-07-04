At His Reception, Lionel Messi Shows Fancy Footwork On The Dance Floor

Lionel Messi was seen showing his fancy footwork on the dance floor

Lionel Messi was seen showing his fancy footwork on the dance floor © AFP

Lionel Messi said "I do" to childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo on Friday in his Argentine hometown Rosario, where footballers and celebrities including pop singer Shakira had gathered for the "wedding of the century. "Following the private ceremony the couple appeared happy and relaxed as they walked a red carpet before hundreds of media at a hotel and casino complex, Roccuzzo donning a tight, mermaid-style gown by the Spanish designer Rosa Clara. Shakira and her husband, Messi's teammate Gerard Pique, flew in to join the 260 guests including numerous footballers such as Messi's Barcelona strike partners Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Lionel Messi and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo pose for photographers just after their wedding.

Photo Credit: AFP

The 30-year-old Barcelona superstar was seen showing his fancy footwork on the dance floor during the reception of wedding to childhood sweetheart Roccuzzo. While mobile phones were strictly off-limits, some guests managed to take photos and video footage of the couple.

Si ella sube yo también .. tirando pasos ?????? A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Argentine media called it the "wedding of the century" for Rosario, the gritty northern port city where Messi, 30, and his bride, 29, met when the player was nine years old. Former Barca and current Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas was in attendance, along with Argentina and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Messi and his wife met in Rosario and have been inseparable since first crossing paths as teenagers. They have two sons together.

Messi, who moved to Spain at the age of 13 and has lived in Barcelona since, arrived home to a new mural in his honour, created in anticipation of his wedding.

Messi will have some time for a honeymoon before linking up with Barcelona for their pre-season tour of America next month.

New boss Ernesto Valverde will lead his side out to face Juventus on July 22, before testing his troops against Manchester United and Real Madrid on a tour down the east coast.

(With inputs from AFP)