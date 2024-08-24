Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Streaming Premier League Live Telecast: Arsenal are undoubtedly the biggest challengers to Manchester City's Premier League crown, but they will have to deal with a tough thorn early on as they face Unai Emery's Aston Villa in their second game. Arsenal lost both of their games against Villa last season, without being able to score in either match. The results proved to be costly as the Gunners lost the league title by just two points. Both sides have started the 2024-25 season with wins; Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz helped Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0, while Villa edged out a strong West Ham 2-1 with a late goal by Jhon Duran.

When is the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match taking place?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match is taking place on Saturday, August 24 (IST).

Where is the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match being held?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match is being held at the Villa Park, Birmingham.

What time will the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match start?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will live telecast the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match will be live telecast on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)