Story ProgressBack to home
Arsenal vs Manchester United Live, Premier League: Rasmus Hojlund Starts On Bench For Manchester United Take On Arsenal
Premier League Live Score: Arsenal will be hosting Manchester United for their next Premier League match on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Premier League, Man Utd vs Arsenal Live Updates: Arsenal eye dominating win© AFP
Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League, Live Updates:Arsenal will be hosting Manchester United for their next Premier League match on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, London. The Gunners have won four of their last five home matches against Manchester United. On the other hand, Man Utd have lost five of their last nine Premier League games against Arsenal. Notably, the hosts will also the be the favorites in this clash as they only lost two of their last 24 home matches in the Premier League.
Here are the Live Updates of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United, straight from the Emirates Stadium, London:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 20:18 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Hojlund On Bench!So, as expected, Hojlund starts on the bench. Martial will lead the line with Antony and Rashford as the wingers. Nketiah starts for Arsenal, alongside wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
- 20:16 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Here are the starting XIs!Arsenal XI: amsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, MartinelliSubs: Raya, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Vieira, Trossard, JesusManchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, RashfordSubs: Bayindir, Reguilon, Maguire, Evans, Gore, Hannibal, Garnacho, Hojlund
- 20:12 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League match between rivals Arsenal and Manchester United. We are less than 50 minutes from scheduled kick-off. Team news coming up shortly
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Asia Cup 2023 Updates and check out Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.