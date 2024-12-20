Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he welcomes scrutiny but that some of the criticism directed at him is "offensive". Injury-hit Spurs took a big step towards a first trophy since 2008 on Thursday with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the League Cup. Tottenham led 3-0 before two howlers from goalkeeper Fraser Forster let United into the game, but the home side held on for a precious win. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender, said Spurs should be more flexible in their approach rather than sticking to all-out attack.

Ahead of Sunday's visit of Liverpool, Postecoglou found an ally on Friday in opposite number Arne Slot, who said he was a big fan of the Spurs manager's style.

Postecoglou discussed in detail the analysis of Carragher and others when asked at his pre-match press conference on Friday if he would listen more to someone like Slot than the ex-Reds defender

"Jamie Carragher, mate. You can name him. He'll enjoy that," Postecoglou laughed.

He added: "I love the fact people are talking about our games and analysing our games. I think that is important as well for this football club and I'd rather that than us be anonymous and no one talk about us, or we're just grinding out an existence.

"As I've always said, you have to be prepared for scrutiny, you have to be prepared for criticism and it's how you react to that that is more important.

"What I am saying is I don't need validity and it won't change what I believe because what I believe (comes from) a lifetime of experiences and values that I won't let anyone tamper with from the outside."

But the Australian said he did not understand "some of the other stuff", believing it was about getting headlines.

Asked to expand, Postecoglou replied: "There is some stuff out there and I find -- and at the appropriate time I'll call it out - just offensive towards me.

"I just think you know what, I don't know. I'm up here with a silly accent and maybe I don't take things as seriously as people want me to and I'm fairly dismissive of them, but that's all right. I love my life and I'll keep doing what I'm doing."