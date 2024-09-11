Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is set to undergo an MRI scan on an ankle injury picked up in Norway's Nations League win over Austria, the Norwegian team doctor said on Tuesday. "He's on his way to London and will have an MRI later today," national team doctor Ola Sand told newspaper VG after photos published of Odegaard using crutches boarding a private plane headed back to England. Sand said they were waiting to see what the results of the scan showed before a more detailed assessment of the injury.

On Monday, Norway beat Austria 2-1 in Oslo as Manchester City star Erling Haaland fired in the winner 10 minutes from time.

Midfielder Odegaard was helped off the pitch by Haaland after he was left clutching his ankle following a challenge by Austria's Christoph Baumgartner.

