Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Denies Rumors of Paris Saint-Germain Deal

Updated: 22 March 2017 12:11 IST

Wenger said last week he has reached a decision on whether he will stay at the Premier League club beyond this season, and will announce it publicly "very soon."

Wenger's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season. © AFP

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied he has been offered a two-year deal to become coach at Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to Beinsports channel, the Frenchman said the reports in the British press are "fake news."

The 67-year-old Wenger, who has been in his position since 1996, is under increased pressure after Arsenal's 3-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion that saw the team drop to sixth place. It was Arsenal's fourth loss in five Premier League games.

In the last month, Arsenal has been eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich 10-2 on aggregate and only won two games -- both against fifth-tier teams in the FA Cup.

Arsenal is further than ever from winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 and is six points adrift of the fourth Champions League place.

"It is a false rumor. That is what you call fake news," Wenger said when asked about the reported offer from PSG. "I formally deny it. It is not true."

Wenger's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season.

He said last year that he rejected offers from the French champions after L'Equipe newspaper reported that PSG had made three approaches since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in 2011.

"I know well the owners, but I feel always I remained loyal to Arsenal football club because I think it's a club that has the qualities I love," Wenger said in September.

Topics : Arsenal Paris SG Football English Premier League
Highlights
  • Arsene Wenger has denied he has been offered a two-year deal
  • Frenchman said the reports in the British press are "fake news"
  • Wenger said he will stay at Arsenal beyond this season
