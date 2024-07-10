Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: David’s Equalising Attempt Saved

Jonathan David's attempt from point-blank range saved by Emi Martinez. The Argentina goalkeeper made himself big, closing the narrow angle that David had. That's also the half-time whistle and Argentina head into the break with a 1-0 lead. Lionel Messi might not have scored the opening goal but he has been central to his team's dominance in the game. Canada have to come up with a much-improved plan in the second half if they are to make a comeback in the game.