Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-Final Live Score: Alvarez Gives Argentina 1-0 Lead At Half-Time
Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-final Live football score: Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for Argentina, putting his side 1-0 ahead against Canada.
Copa America 2024 Semifinal, Argentina vs Canada Live Score: An intriguing unfolds in the Copa America 2024 semifinals as Argentina take on Canada in the semi-final. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for Canada at the 23rd-minute mark, putting his team 1-0 ahead. Lionel Messi remained pivotal to Argentina's gameplay in the first half despite not contributing to the goal directly. Canada's Jonathan David had the opportunity to score the equaliser right before the half-time whistle but Emi Martinez made a fine save to keep his team's lead intact.
Argentina XI: Martinez, Montiel, Romero, Lisandro, Tagliafico, De Paul, Alexis, Enzo, Messi, Alvarez, Di Maria.
Canada XI: Crepeau, Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies, Kone;, Eustaquio, Laryea, Shaffelburg, David, Larin.
- 06:19 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: David’s Equalising Attempt SavedJonathan David's attempt from point-blank range saved by Emi Martinez. The Argentina goalkeeper made himself big, closing the narrow angle that David had. That's also the half-time whistle and Argentina head into the break with a 1-0 lead. Lionel Messi might not have scored the opening goal but he has been central to his team's dominance in the game. Canada have to come up with a much-improved plan in the second half if they are to make a comeback in the game.
- 06:15 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Lionel Messi's Effort Just WideDi Maria makes a brilliant run on the right flank before crossing the ball towards Alvarez who leaves the ball for Messi. The Inter Miami man looks to find the back of the goal using his right foot but his effort is just wide.
- 06:10 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Canada Lacking PenetrationPlenty of ball wins for Canada in the middle. The Canadian midfielders have done well to take ball off the feet of Argentina players but have looked clueless thereafter. Still not many real chances to celebrate but Canada aren't out of the game yet.
- 06:06 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Di Maria’s Audacious AttemptAngel di Maria, the former Real Madrid, looked to chip the goalkeeper from the edge of the box but he put a little more power behind the ball than his should have. Canada survive. It's still 1-0 to Argentina. Lionel Messi also put left-back Tagliafico on goal but his attempt was blocked.
- 06:02 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Change In Approach But Same Result For CanadaCanada switch approach, now looking to build patiently from the back, looking to keep more of the ball than they have until now. But, the problem still remains in the final their where they've looked quite toothless so far.
- 05:58 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: The Julian Alvarez GoalHere's a look at the Julian Alvarez goal:
JULIAN ALVAREZ GOAL FOR ARGENTINA!!! MY STRIKER SHOWING UP IN TBE COPA AMERICA pic.twitter.com/dAkisXq9iw— Jacky (@MCFC_Jacky) July 10, 2024
- 05:57 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Another Half-Hearted Attempt From CanadaAlistair Johnston of Canada swings a cross into the box, but he fails to cause any trouble to Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who handles the attempt quite well. Canada need to be a lot better in the final third of the pitch.
- 05:54 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Julian Alvarez With The GOALArgentina finally take the lead and it's the Manchester City man Julian Alvarez who finds the back of the net. The Canadian defence switched off and Rodrigo de Paul easily found Alvarez for the opening goal.
- 05:51 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Messi Drops Deep But Argentina Looking ToothlessLionel Messi dropping deep to help Argentina better in build-up play but the movements by other forwards in front of him haven't been at its best. 20 minutes gone and Argentina still haven't tested the Canadian goalkeeper.
- 05:48 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Opportunity Squandered By CanadaCanada's three vs Argentina's two gave them a big opportunity but poor passing in the final phase of the move saw them squander an opportunity. Alphonso Davies then produced another such moment for Canada before Jonathan David and Cyle Larin made a mess of it.
- 05:46 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Argentina Enjoying 70% PossessionA lot of possession but not many meaningful chances for Argentina yet. Mac Allister looked to put Lionel Messi through on goal with a cheeky pass but it was cut out by the Canadian defence. Messi has tried to make such runs on three different occasion in the last few minutes but Canada defenders remain on guard. It's still quite locked in the middle.
- 05:43 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Lionel Messi Puts The Shot WideThe GOAT Lionel Messi finally found an opportunity to test the goalkeeper from just outside the penalty box. His shot, however, misses the right post by a whisker. Argentina slowly looking to get the game more under their control.
- 05:39 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Another Early Chance For CanadaCanada turning defence into attack quite quickly and that seems to be causing problem to Argentina. Jacob Shaffelburg unleashes a shot and sends it just wide of the right post. Promising signs for Canada.
- 05:35 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: First Corner For CanadaRichie Laryea earns his team's first corner and sends it into a huddle of Argentine defenders and one of them makes a good clearance. Nothing concrete for the Canadians from this opportunity.
- 05:33 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Argentina Keeping Possession
No rush from Argentina to get the ball to Lionel Messi as they look to build patiently from the back. Ami Martinez has already had quite a few touches as a goalkeeper as Canada look to put pressure on their defence by high press.
- 05:30 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America semi-final Live: Alphonso Davies Key for Canada
This is indeed the biggest game in Canadian football history and the man who holds the key for them against Canada is Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. A victory today for Canada will make headlines all across the globe. It’s to get the action underway!
- 05:25 (IST)Argentina vs Canada, Copa America Semi-final LIVE: National Anthem TimeBoth Argentina and Canada players have lined up inside the stadium for the national team. Not long before the action begins at the Metlife stadium of New Jersey.
- 05:22 (IST)Copa America Semi-final LIVE: Argentina vs Canada Starting XIsHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Copa America semi-final between Argentina and Canada.