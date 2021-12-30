Story ProgressBack to home
Antonio Conte Expects Hugo Lloris To Stay At Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte expects Hugo Lloris to remain at the London club. The France goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and the Spurs captain will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer from Saturday.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte expects Hugo Lloris to remain at the London club. The France goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and the Spurs captain will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer from Saturday. The 35-year-old arrived in north London from Lyon in August 2012 and Conte was confident he would stay with his squad.
"Hugo is a Tottenham player, he's the captain," he said. "For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution.
"I think Hugo wants to stay in his club, he loves the club, he stays well in Tottenham."
