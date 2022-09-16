India batter Shubman Gill is playing in the County Championships for Glamorgan currently and in the middle of some series cricket the young star managed to pay a visit to a famous Premier League football club. In a photograph tweeted by Premier League India, Shubman can be cheering for Chelsea from the stands.

Spotted at Stamford Bridge yesterday 🔵 pic.twitter.com/cNJ1woJFn9 — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) September 15, 2022

The India star can also be seen wearing the famous blue jersey at the Stamford Bridge stadium.

Shubman made a good start to his county stint, scoring 92 runs against Worcestershire. He though had a disappointing outing against Middlesex as he could only score 22 and 11.

Shubman recently scored his much awaited maiden international century during an ODI against Zimbabwe.

Promoted

He is one of India's most talented young batters and many ex cricketers have tipped him to take over the mantle from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

He was part of the Gujarat Titans team that won the IPL 2022 title earlier this year.