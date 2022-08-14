Real Madrid will kick off their LaLiga title defense with a trip to newly-promoted Almeria on Monday, August 15. After a league and Champions League double in their previous, Carlo Ancelotti's men now set their sight on a new season. The 34-time champions have bolster their squad with the signings of German central defender Antonio Rudiger (free) and highly-rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined the club from AS Moncao last month. Almeria, on the other hand, are back in the mix after seven season the second division, and will look to pull off an upset.

When will the Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be played on Monday, August 15.

Where will the Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be played at the Estadio Mediterraneo.

What time will the Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match start?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will start at 1:30 AM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be broadcasted on Viacom 18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be streamed live on the Voot app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

