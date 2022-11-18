Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been grabbing headlines after he gave an explosive interview to British journalist Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club owners, manager Erik ten Hag and was also critical of how he has been treated off late. It is no secret that Ronaldo wants to leave the club, and he has very rarely started in Premier League matches this season. Former Red Devils star Wayne Rooney had criticised Ronaldo at first, over his form and attitude, even suggesting that he should be sold.

Ronaldo hit back at Rooney, saying he does not understand why the former England star needs to say these things. He also hinted that Rooney might be a little jealous of him.

Now, speaking to CNN, Rooney has reacted to the interview given by Ronaldo.

"He's a fantastic player. As I have said before, him and Messi are probably the two best players to play the game. It's not criticism, what I've said is age comes to all of us, Cristiano is finding it hard to deal with that," said Rooney.

"He's done a interview and it's gone global. It's strange some of the comments but I'm sure Manchester United will deal with it once they see the full interview and take whatever action they need to take," he stated further.

Ronaldo will next be seen in action while playing for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal are clubbed alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H and this is possibly one of the toughest groups in the World Cup this year.

