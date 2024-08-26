One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has broken many records on social media ever since he announced the launch of his YouTube channel 'UR Cristiano'. Ronaldo quickly became the fastest celebrity on YouTube to go past 1 million, 10 million and 20 million followers. The records continue to tumble as the Portuguese footballer nears 50 million mark on the video platform. However, what's mind-boggling is the fact that Ronaldo's YouTube channel has put him high up in the race to become the first person to breach 1 billion mark across social media platforms.

Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker, enjoys a great fan base on other social media platforms like Twitter (112.7m), Facebook (170m), and Instagram (637m). His overall followers on social media are about to reach an amazing one billion, which is incredible for an athlete. With 45 million followers on YouTube already, Ronaldo's overall count stands at 964 million.

Till date, no celebrity in the world has 1 billion followers while combining his or her social media following. Considering the way Ronaldo's YouTube account is growing, it's only a matter of days before the 39-year-old breaches that mark.

Ronaldo is already among the richest sportspersons in the world, enjoying a stunning pay from his social media presence too. His YouTube account has further added to his wealth. According to a report in the Spanish publication Marca, Ronaldo had already made around US Dollars 100 million within the first 72 hours of launching his YouTube account.

At present, YouTube pays is around $6 per every 1,000 views. Since launching his YouTube account, Ronaldo has posted 20 videos (including shorts) which have earned him about 200 million views. As per the current YouTube metric, a person could make between $1,200 and $6,000 per one million views.