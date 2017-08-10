After Splurging On Neymar, PSG Now Eye Another Record Signing

Paris Saint-German (PSG) smashed the world transfer record when they shelled out a whopping 198 million pounds (222 million euros) to get the services of Brazilian sensation Neymar Jr. The deal was signed just hours after the 25-year-old paid off his buyout clause to Spanish giants Barcelona. If reports in some sections of the English media are to be believed, the French club is now on the brink of signing highly-rated teenager Kylian Mbappe from Monaco. Throughout the summer transfer window, the 18-year-old Mbappe has been linked with a move to Champions League holders Real Madrid. However, it seems PSG have stolen a march on their Spanish rivals.

According to British website, the sun.co.uk, the French striker is set to snub Real for a move to the Ligue 1 giants.

The Sun quoted French news outlet Telefoot as claiming that Mbappe is ready to join world-record signing Neymar in Paris.

It had been earlier reported that Real were willing to table a bid of 160 million pounds for Mbappe and that figure rose to 176m pounds after Barcelona joined the race following their sale of Neymar.

According to the website, PSG will enter negotiations with Monaco and table an opening offer of 140m pounds. But it remains to be seen if Monaco, who have already lost some big name players this transfer window, will be willing to sell to their league rival.

Tiemoue Bakayoko moved to English champions Chelsea for 40m pounds, while Manchester City swooped in for both Benjamin Mendy (52m pounds) and Bernardo Silva (43m).

After bursting onto the scene last season, Mbappe scored 26 goals in 44 appearances as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.