AC Milan striker Christian Pulisic is among five players rested from the United States national team ahead of Tuesday's friendly in Mexico, US Soccer said on Sunday. Pulisic set up the first American goal in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Panama at Austin, Texas, that marked a triumphant debut for new US coach Mauricio Pochettino of Argentina. On Sunday, Pulisic was released back to AC Milan, the 26-year-old winger having played a large number of minutes over the past month for his Italian club and the US side.

Marlon Fossey, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi and Zack Steffen all have minor injuries and were sent back to their clubs for evaluation and treatment.

"As we have said, we are always going to make decisions that are in the best interest of our players and respect the relationship we have with their clubs," Pochettino said.

No additional players will be added to the US roster before Tuesday's matchup against arch-rival Mexico at Guadalajara.

