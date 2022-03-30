Bruno Fernandes powered Portugal to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a brace in Portugal's 2-0 win over North Macedonia on Tuesday. The midfielder was in fantastic form and scored a goal in either half. Fernandes' first goal was a prime example of his fine understanding with Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 27-year-old latched on to a poor pass by North Macedonian captain Stefan Ristovski in the 32nd-minute and then sent it forward to Ronaldo. The Portuguese captain arrived at the edge of the area but instead of shooting, he passed it back to Fernandes through the legs of a player with the former Sporting CP man converting it with much aplomb.

Here is the video of Fernandes and Ronaldo combining to score Portugal's first goal vs North Macedonia:

For his second goal in the 65th-minute, Bruno received a cross from Diogo Jota which he finished perfectly with a half-volley.

The win extends Portugal's run of qualifying for six out of six World Cups since the turn of the century and also Ronaldo's fifth.

The result also means an end to North Macedonia's fairy tale, where they beat Italy. Ranked 67th in the FIFA World Rankings, they defeated Germany to finish second in Group J.

They followed it up by knocking out European champions Italy in the play-off semifinal on Friday as Aleksandar Trajkovski scored a 92nd-minute winner to seal a win in Palermo.