One of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, hit a historic milestone on social media, becoming the first individual ever to hit a cumulative figure of 1 billion followers. Ronaldo's popularity across social media platforms has grown further thanks to his newly launched Instagram channel. On Thursday, the 39-year-old, who plays club football in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, announced that he has reached 1 billion followers across his social media accounts, a number not matched by any individual in history. Ronaldo's YouTube account, the latest addition to his social media presence, breached the 50 million mark inside one week, shattering multiple records en route.

On Instagram, Ronaldo has more than 639 million followers, which holds the biggest chunk of his 1 billion followers on social media platforms. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man also has 170.5 million followers on Facebook and 113 million on X.

The Portuguese football icon shared an emotional note on social media as he breached the 1 billion mark on the internet.

"We've made history - 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.

From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. You've been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we've shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we'll keep pushing, winning, and making history together," Ronaldo wrote on social media.

We've made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.



From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1… pic.twitter.com/kZKo803rJo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 12, 2024

A handful of followers also exist on smaller followings on Chinese platforms Weibo and Kuaishou.