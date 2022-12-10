Morocco face Portugal in the third quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday. Morocco, after stunning 2010 champions Spain, look to become the first African or Arab team to reach the semi-final of a World Cup. Portugal, on the other hand, eye first semi-final birth since 2006, where they were beaten by runners-up France. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side hammered Switzerland 6-1 in their Round of 16 clash earlier this week, with Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick.

When will the Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match be played?

The Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match will be played on Saturday, December 10.

Where will the Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match be played?

The Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match start?

The Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match?

The Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match?

The Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match will be streamed on the Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

